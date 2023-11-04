[WATCH] Drew McIntyre sends emphatic message to 37-year-old WWE star ahead of Crown Jewel as wild crowd reactions coincide 

Drew McIntyre has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the blockbuster World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel Saturday night. He will challenge Seth Rollins at the premium live event.

This is The Scot's opportunity to redeem himself after failing to capture the top prize of the company last year in Cardiff, Wales, from Roman Reings.

McIntyre shared a video on Twitter/X hyping up the upcoming clash. The crowd in Saudi Arabia are evidently on his side. After indulging with the crowd for a bit, he audibly says to a camera shooting him, "they're gonna sing my song tomorrow." Check it out below:

"Thank you so much for coming out, Riyadh! Tomorrow is gonna be wild!!! #WWECrownJewel," McIntyre wrote.

The Scotsman has slightly taken a detour from his usual demeanor of late, as rumors are swirling online of a heel turn. During a recent interview, he brought up Becky Lynch while cutting a promo about Seth Rollins and vowing to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Check it out here.

Drew McIntyre has everything to lose at WWE Crown Jewel

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and The Scottish Warrior was looked upon by viewers as worthy of a Show of Shows main event. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), Drew McIntyre is yet to sign a new contract. His current one will expire ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to Quinn & Cantara, the former WWE Champion was asked whether he plans on leaving the Stamford-based promotion when his contract is up in 2024:

“I focus on the now,” Drew McIntyre retorted. “I don’t focus on the past, I don’t focus on the future, I focus on the present. No, I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can say right now.” [H/T: Fightful]

There is a large section of the WWE Universe that hopes to see Drew McIntyre become world champion again. The million-dollar question is, is tomorrow night the night he hoists a world title for the first time in front of a live crowd?

