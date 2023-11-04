Major WWE star puts Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on notice ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE star Becky Lynch recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1. Her husband, Seth Rollins, will defend his World Heavyweight Championship tomorrow night at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of their title match, Drew McIntyre warned not only Rollins, but Lynch as well. According to The Scot, his win on Saturday night will bring "misery" to the real-life couple.

Speaking to WWE on TNT Sports, McIntyre said that they have had their fair share of success thus far, and it will be fine from hereon as well. However, much like the Irish star did recently, Rollins is also going to lose his title:

"I feel very bad that I’m going to bring some more misery to the Rollins/Lynch household, but it’s all good. You know they’ve had success thus far, they’re doing just fine, be just fine in the future. But yeah, the old one-two punch is going to s*ck for them." [0:00-0:16]

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has often brought up how his first and second world title win happened at the performance center during the global pandemic, sans the live crowd. He is yet to sign a new contract with WWE. It was reported that this could affect the result of the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel. Check it out here.

Drew McIntyre vows to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins has been on a roll since becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in, ironically, Saudi Arabia, earlier this year in May. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, made an attempt at winning the top prize of the company from "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle a year ago, but was screwed out of it by a debuting Solo Sikoa.

The Scottish Warrior is convinced that on Saturday night, the 150+ day reign of Seth "Freakin" Rollins will conclude:

"After this event, we're gonna give everybody a banger they'll be talking about for a while, and a moment where Drew McIntyre finally raises a ‘frickin’ world title in front of fans. That’s the ‘frickin’ they’ll be talking about. I can’t say the other word that I love so much. I’m Scottish." [0:28-0:41]

Check out why a fan thinks Vince McMahon will cancel McIntyre's push ahead of the Saudi premium live event here.

Is Drew McIntyre more deserving than Seth Rollins to hold the World Heavyweight Championship right now, or is it the other way around? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here