"Vince is going to cancel your push because of this" - WWE fans blast Drew McIntyre’s choice of Halloween costume

When Drew McIntyre first appeared on WWE TV in 2009, he was introduced by Vince McMahon as the "Chosen One." Over time, though, he fell below the ranks and was eventually let go by the company in 2014. Upon reinventing himself in the independent circuit, he returned to WWE in 2017 to finally become its top star.

This Saturday night at Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The video package on RAW this past Monday night, which was hyping the upcoming title bout, told the very compelling aforementioned story.

Ahead of the show in Saudi Arabia, the former WWE Champion dressed up for Halloween, donning the clothes of a young girl alongside his wife. The lighthearted post, which was referencing the 1980 Stanley Kubrick feature film The Shining, has been making the rounds.

"Come and play with us.. forever.. and ever.. and ever #halloween," McIntyre captioned his Instagram post.

While the former chairman may not wield the same level of power that he once did at present, it didn't stop several fans from sharing some hilarious comments on The Scotsman's recent Halloween special post:

Fan reactions to Drew McIntyre's Halloween-special post on social media

Drew McIntyre last held a championship in WWE all the way back during the pandemic. He wound up dropping the belt in February 2021 to The Miz and has not won any title ever since.

Kevin Nash feels WWE does not need to put the title on Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions earlier this year. Since then, The Visionary has successfully defended his title against several top stars in the company. Last month after Fastlane, McIntyre confronted Rollins and challenged the champion for a match at Crown Jewel.

While many think McIntyre will capture his third world title this Saturday, on Kliq This, Kevin Nash elaborated on why The Scotsman may not win the World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Seth Rollins is doing fairly well, so there is no need for a disruption at the moment:

"I'd say, if it was someplace besides Saudi Arabia, I'd be worried. But I say that Seth wins that," said Nash. "I just think with the numbers they are doing and the way business is, I just don't see them having to do anything controversial."

There is also a sub-plot brewing on the red brand involving Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. After The Judgment Day star's recent tantalizing offer to the world champion, how Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest factors into the narrative remains to be seen.

Will the World Heavyweight Championship change hands at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here