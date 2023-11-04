Drew McIntyre recently warned Damian Priest that he will "smash him" if he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WWE Crown Jewel.

McIntyre is currently the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior is set to square off against current champion Seth Rollins for the title tonight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to WWE Alan about his upcoming clash against The Visionary, McIntyre was asked about the possibility of Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest cashing in his contract on him that same night. The Scottish Warrior vowed to "smash" The Judgment Day member if he did.

"[Damian Priest, is he gonna cash in his Money in the Bank? Is this part of your calculations in any way?] I mean, he can if he wants but I'll just smash him. Like I'm not gonna get my moment ruined by anybody. When I win the title, if he wants to cash in that's fine. I'll just beat him up, everyone will cheer, we'll celebrate afterwards, and he'll be sitting in the corner crying," he said.

Damian Priest will face Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

While Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract tonight at Crown Jewel, he will compete in a one-on-one match against Cody Rhodes at the same Premium Live Event.

Rhodes and Priest have shared the ring in multiple tag team matches in 2023. Meanwhile, they squared off in a single televised one-on-one fight last June on Monday Night RAW. It ended in victory for The American Nightmare over The Archer of Infamy.

