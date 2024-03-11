Former WWE Champion deletes Twitter amid injury hiatus

A WWE veteran has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account today while being on hiatus from the company. The promotion is getting set for tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW in Houston, Texas.

Sheamus has not been in action since his loss to former WWE Superstar Edge on the August 18, 2023 edition of SmackDown. The Rated R Superstar is now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. The Celtic Warrior has been active on social media during his time away from the company but decided to deactivate his X (formerly Twitter) account today.

The veteran was also the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction but the group has been disbanded. Butch is now known as Pete Dunne again on the main roster and is one-half of the New Catch Republic tag team with Tyler Bate on SmackDown. Ridge Holland has returned to NXT following the end of The Brawling Brutes.

WWE RAW star takes shot at Sheamus

Gunther and Sheamus had an epic rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to retain the title last year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last August, the Imperium leader claimed that the veteran does not have any weaknesses in the ring. However, Gunther added that Sheamus loses focus easily and tries to take shortcuts to achieve his goals.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here (mind) and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," added Gunther. [From 03:18 to 04:06]

Sheamus is a former 3-time WWE Champion but has never captured the Intercontinental Championship in his career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the absent star after deactivating his X (formerly Twitter) account today.

