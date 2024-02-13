Former WWE Champion demands to acknowledge female "Bloodline member"

It appears WWE is moving forward with The Rock as the latest addition to The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. So that means The Great One, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Grammy winner Taylor Swift?

Mick Foley shared a hilarious post on Instagram earlier today, addressing Swift's signature "one" hand gesture during the Super Bowl finals between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The former WWE Champion posted a fan edit of The Bloodline with Taylor Shift doing the signature one-hand gesture.

Check out Mick Foley's Instagram post below:

"ACKNOWLEDGE HER," wrote Foley. "I’m not sure who made this, but this is incredible…"

The Rock and Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown this Friday night, as disclosed by Paul Heyman to WWE CCO Triple H during last week's episode.

It remains to be seen what the Attitude Era legend has in store for the show, as he was originally looking to main event WrestleMania XL opposite his cousin.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins invites the "Swifties" to WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title for WrestleMania XL, leaving Seth Rollins sans a challenger. An Elimination Chamber Match will take place at the namesake event in Perth, Australia, later this month, to determine The Visionary's opponent.

Meanwhile, Seth has made some scathing remarks about Roman Reigns. He also invited NFL players George Kittle and Travis Kelce, and the latter's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to the 40th edition of The Showcase Of Immortals while doing an interview for Sports Illustrated:

"I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis, and look, we’re in Philly, so his brother [Jason] is there. We can have both the Kelces there. Why not? Let’s have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties, let’s go. I love everybody. George, he’s coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year. He comes to all the WrestleManias. He’s coming anyway. Win, lose, or draw, George is gonna be at WrestleMania. So I’d love to have the Kelces there, man. All of them. Bring the whole crew." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Despite some controversial and unfortunate events that transpired the last month, WWE appears to be going full swing to shaping up this year's Show of Shows as the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

