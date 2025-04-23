Former WWE champion fell "asleep" at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony, reveals Booker T

Wrestling veteran Booker T recently claimed that a former United States Champion was sleeping during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The event took place on April 18 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas before WrestleMania 41.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, The King of Spinaroonie confirmed that he did not doze off at the event in Vegas, addressing a viral picture of him appearing to sleep. He revealed that his eyes were closed because of a somber moment and that he was praying.

However, Booker T stated that Logan Paul was asleep during the Hall of Fame ceremony past weekend. The former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that several other individuals were also actually napping at the event.

According to the 60-year-old WWE legend, floor cameras would have confirmed this observation.

"Logan Paul was asleep. I’m gonna tell you that right now, Logan was out. But it was several people that were asleep, that were actually asleep. If they would have floor cameras, they would have noticed. They would have said. But no, it was a lot of [people]," Booker said. [H/T - 411mania.com]

Newly crowned WWE Champion praises Logan Paul

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, John Cena locked horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. An interference from rapper Travis Scott and a heel move from The Franchise Player led to him dethroning The American Nightmare to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, John Cena admired the 30-year-old star's innovative approach to his match. The Cenation Leader felt Logan Paul's entrance at The Show of Shows, drone use, and overall performance showcased a high level of athleticism.

"Logan Paul is a stud. I texted him right away after his match, I'm like, dude, you are innovative. From his entrance, to holding a drone, to thinking on another level. Like, I'm going to swing big and try something different. I thought that was dope, and then his performance, he is doing stuff that I couldn't do at peak physical condition," he said.

For those unaware, The Maverick defeated AJ Styles at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All—a result that no one expected.

Only time will tell if Paul turns his attention to the world title picture following his massive victory over The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania.

