John Cena makes surprising claim about Logan Paul following WrestleMania

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena praised Logan Paul today. The Maverick picked up a victory over AJ Styles during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41.

John Cena was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today, and the champion spoke highly of Logan Paul. He claimed that the former United States Champion was a standout and capable of doing more than he could have in the ring during the prime of his career.

"Logan Paul is a stud. I texted him right away after his match, I'm like, dude, you are innovative. From his entrance, to holding a drone, to thinking on another level. Like, I'm going to swing big and try something different. I thought that was dope, and then his performance, he is doing stuff that I couldn't do at peak physical condition," said John Cena. [From 1:23 - 1:43]

The champion added he also loved how Paul didn't care what the WWE Universe thought about him.

"Here is what I like most about Logan Paul: he doesn't give two s***s about if y'all like him or not. He does it as himself, like, this dude is a stud. There is going to come a time when y'all wake up to Logan Paul. He got here late, that shouldn't be a penalty for him. He is a WWE Superstar," added Cena. [From 1:53 - 2:15]

You can check out Cena's comments in the video below:

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Travis Scott interfered in the match, and The Cenation Leader capitalized on the distraction to emerge victorious.

Former WWE writer upset that The Rock didn't help John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on The Rock not making an appearance last night at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Most fans expected to see The Rock show up during the main event last night, but got Travis Scott instead.

Speaking about The Rock's absence on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo criticized the ending of The Show of Shows. He suggested that it had to be a power play by The Rock behind the scenes.

"I can't believe they did this! I really can't. Bro, I was seeing clips throughout the week, The Rock's in Hawaii this and that, I was like bro he is working, man. He was probably in Hawaii last week. And he shot that stuff, he is working. I can't believe they did this to the point... Bro this has to be politics. This has to be a powerplay." [From 54:37 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Triple H did not share a picture with John Cena following his title win. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the RAW after WrestleMania later tonight.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

