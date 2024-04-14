Former WWE champion finally gets apology following recent real-life altercation

WrestleMania XL may have been a success, but there is one WWE Superstar who is not too pleased with how things transpired. Not only professionally, but personally.

Chelsea Green was not booked for the show. She had repeatedly voiced her displeasure to general managers Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and Ava. To make matters worse, she was booked in a match on RAW against Jade Cargill (the latter's first one-on-one contest in WWE) in which Green got squashed. Chelsea suffered the same fate on SmackDown despite her returning tag team partner, Piper Niven.

Perhaps what really rattled her cage recently, though, was the fact that two men accused her of being an escort during WrestleMania weekend at The Plaza. She did not shy away from calling out the parent company Fairmont Hotels.

Chelsea's follow-up tweet revealed that Fairmont Hotels' general manager had apologized to her. It appears the issue was put to rest by the former Women's Tag Team Champion:

"Just had a really positive conversation with the GM of @FairmontHotels plaza. All I ever wanted was an apology… and that’s exactly what I got. Humility & Humbleness are everything," wrote Green.

Check out her post on X below:

Piper Niven has been out of action since February. She shared the nature of her injury recently, and even some thoughts about growing her character on-screen.

Following Niven's surprise return on the blue brand Friday night, it remains to be seen if WWE creative has something fresh on the table for her. The two women last held the Women's Tag Team Championship in December 2023.

Is 2024 the breakout year for WWE star Chelsea Green?

Chelsea Green's Royal Rumble 2023 comeback after a failed first stint in WWE ended up being a hilarious reintroduction of the 33-year-old. She got thrown off the top rope in nine seconds by Rhea Ripley.

In a matter of weeks, though, she made a significant impact with her character work. Green even got booked for WrestleMania 39. Many speculated that she could become Ms. Money in the Bank later that year. However, the honor went to IYO SKY.

Earlier this year, Chelsea teased on social media that it is going to happen this time around. Money in the Bank 2024 will emanate from Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada, on July 6.

She also reminded fans online that this year marks a decade after the commencement of her wrestling career. Green has wrestled for WWE, Impact Wrestling (TNA), Lucha Underground, All In, Ring of Honor, NWA and GCW.

