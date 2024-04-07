Former WWE Champion fires surprising accusation against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

A former WWE Champion has made a surprising accusation against Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns tonight in the main event of Night One. If The Bloodline wins the match, they can interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two. Ahead of tonight's show, CM Punk made an interesting accusation during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show.

The American Nightmare's tour bus caught fire earlier this week and Punk hilariously claimed that The Bloodline was behind. He noted that he was joking and everyone on the Kickoff Show panel shared a laugh.

"Did nobody accuse anyone in The Bloodline of arson? That is where I went," said Punk.

Pat McAfee then said that he had been sued before for making allegations and CM Punk jovially responded that he knew nothing about getting sued.

"I don't know anything about being sued," quipped Punk.

WWE legend believes Cody Rhodes must defeat Roman Reigns on his own

Wrestling icon Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently stated that nobody should help Cody Rhodes dethrone The Tribal Chief this weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP said that he defeated Randy Savage in 1997 clean and it did wonders for his professional wrestling career. He stated that nobody should interfere in the match on The American Nightmare's behalf and that Rhodes needed to achieve victory over Reigns on his own.

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him..... That's not how a Rhodes wins," said DDP. [3:52 – 4:21]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes' sister believes her brother's story isn't complete until he wins 'the big one'. He came up short against Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania 39 after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered. Only time will tell if he can finally finish his story and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania XL tomorrow night.

