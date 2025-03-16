Former WWE champion gets new nickname following hilarious in-ring spot

A former champion was given a hilarious new nickname following an in-ring spot at a WWE live event. The veteran in question was defeated in a title match this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (#DIY) competed against Motor City Machine Guns at a WWE live event today in Germany. During the match, Ciampa did his best Scott Steiner impression and did push-ups in the middle of the ring. The promotion took to Instagram following the hilarious moment to give the SmackDown star the "Big Ciampa Pump" nickname.

#DIY were the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions until this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Ciampa and Gargano on the blue brand to capture the titles.

A wrestling insider recently suggested that the WWE Tag Team Championship might not be defended at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A, WrestleVotes discussed the plans for the titles on The Road to WrestleMania. The insider noted that the titles might not be defended at The Show of Shows, and instead could be on the line on the episode of SmackDown before the biggest event of the year.

"I can't say for sure all three sets make the [WrestleMania] main card, just for timing purposes. I do believe, if I had to pick one, I think the War Raiders are going to have a standalone match defending their RAW [sic: World] Tag Team Championship. And I would imagine they get the Women's [Tag Team] Titles on the show as well with Liv and Raquel, meaning those SmackDown titles may be defended on the Friday Night SmackDown beforehand. But I'd imagine the War Raiders get a decent sized match-up come WrestleMania." [From 11:55 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

#DIY turned heel to capture the titles and had a three-month reign as champions before losing to The Street Profits on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Ciampa and Gargano get another shot at the titles in the weeks ahead.

