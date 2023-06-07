Former WWE Champion hits back at critics of Seth Rollins' current gimmick

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and a widely popular figure among fans. However, some have looked to lambast his outlandish WWE persona. Mick Foley recently addressed the criticism surrounding Rollins' gimmick.

From walking to the ring in an odd manner to wearing over-the-top outfits, The Visionary's current character certainly grabs the attention of several viewers.

Mick Foley recently praised Rollins' character work on his Foley Is Pod show. The former WWE Champion also addressed those who hailed The Visionary's character as an embarrassment.

"I remember there were people thinking it was the most embarrassing thing in wrestling, you know, this Seth Rollins thing, and I was like, he's onto something, and he's sinking his teeth into it. And it was just so much fun to see him evolve and just take to it." (H/T Wrestling News)

Rollins further solidified his position at the top of the card during this week's RAW. In a stellar bout, he retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Former WWE star wants a match against Seth Rollins

The Visionary is one of the biggest stars in the professional wrestling industry. Hence, many top performers want to face him in a one-on-one match.

During a recent interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy listed Rollins and various other stars as his dream opponents.

"My absolute dream opponent of all time, hands down, would be Steve Austin. I was so happy when Kevin Owens got to do that (...) What an awesome thing. That would be my dream opponent. I definitely would love to wrestle Seth," said Ken Anderson. [23:24 - 23:49]

Rollins' next challenger may have been revealed last night, as Bron Breakker invited the World Heavyweight Champion to appear on NXT next Tuesday.

