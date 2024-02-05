Former WWE champion lashes out at “toxic” IWC following controversial decision

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has called out the online fanbase for perceived toxicity on social media.

The man in question is Ricochet. He has an opinion of his own about the closing segment on SmackDown this past Friday night. Based on what viewers witnessed, it looks like The Rock is going to jump in line, ahead of Cody Rhodes, for a WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns.

The decision made by WWE creative was met with a mixed reaction, with the internet wrestling community being very vocal about how The American Nightmare was snubbed from the WrestleMania main event.

Ricochet called out fans who are slamming The Rock vs. Roman Reigns despite it being a dream match for many years.

It all started when the former IC Champion commented on actor O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s post on X, which was favoring The Great One's return. Ricochet commented "Preaching" on it, for which he, too, received backlash despite also supporting Cody Rhodes.

Check out Ricochet's new post below:

"First, let me say there is no bigger Cody supporter than me, ask @SamanthaTheBomb 2nd, you guys have shown me how truly toxic the IWC is haha," wrote Ricochet on X.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns made WWE history for all the wrong reasons

The live crowd was audibly feeling the electricity of The Rock's return to SmackDown. However, it did not take long before a large portion of the fanbase began voicing their displeasure over the treatment of Cody Rhodes by WWE.

On the company's YouTube channel, The Rock confronting The Tribal Chief for the first time became the most disliked video ever. Nonetheless, The Great One expressed his gratitude to the live crowd, who gave him a warm reception.

This Thursday, WrestleMania 40's Kickoff will happen in Las Vegas, Nevada, with The Rock and Roman Reigns announced for the event immediately following SmackDown. WWE is likely to give more answers then, as well as on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, 2024's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, if not facing Reigns at the Show of Shows, could wind up challenging World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or even compete in a Triple Threat match.

