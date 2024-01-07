Former WWE Champion who last wrestled on TV 292 days ago challenges The Rock for a huge match

The Rock returned to WWE on the New Year's special episode of Monday Night RAW: Day 1. While The Brahma Bull teased a showdown against his cousin Roman Reigns, another name seems to have his sights set on the megastar.

The star in question is Jinder Mahal who also made his return to WWE programming on RAW: Day 1. The Modern Day Maharaja was interrupted by the Hollywood star who went on to lay him out with a Spinebuster and a People's Elbow.

During a recent interview with Sony Sports Network, Mahal reflected on sharing the ring with The Brahma Bull before calling him out for a match "anytime in India."

"I had many good points before Rock even came out. I was feeling confident until I was on the receiving end of, you know, Rock gave me a spinebuster. Up until then, I really believed that I had The Rock. You know, I had his confidence choked. I could see the look in his eyes. You know, I am the Modern Day Maharaja, he may be The People’s Champion, they were cheering him on. For someone who had no respect from the crowd, I think I did really well. I want to issue a challenge to The Rock. Anytime in India, you can step into the ring with The Modern Day Maharaja," said Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal has not wrestled on TV programming since 21 March 2023. His last singles match came over 300 days ago when he took on Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

The Rock's return to WWE smashed all records

The Rock is undoubtedly the biggest name to come out of the 'WWE machine' yet. The Brahma Bull has not wrestled a match in years, and is yet one of the biggest draws for the company.

Rocky's return to WWE programming on RAW: Day 1 broke several social media metrics, crossing 177 million views across all platforms. The Hollywood star credited the fans for the same, noting that he just tries to look cool in his efforts.

It is speculated that The Great One could be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia as the country's tourism minister herself stated her desire to see him in action.

