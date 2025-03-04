Former WWE champion mocks Jey Uso's fans

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is among the most beloved babyfaces on the roster. His fanbase has grown exponentially over the last year or so. However, former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller mocked The Yeet Master's fans in a recent social media update.

The Aussie Icon recently took to his X/Twitter account to take a dig at the WWE fans who support Uso. Waller insulted fans who wear the latter's merchandise.

"The absolute bottom of the barrel of society are men over the age of 18 who willingly leave the house wearing a t-shirt that says ‘YEET,’" he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

The Bloodline member showed up on the latest edition of the red brand's show to save Otis from Gunther's brutal attack. This was after The Ring General's win over the Alpha Academy member. Uso appeared to have made the World Heavyweight Champion flee, but his actions from last week came back to haunt him.

Jey superkicked Grayson Waller and Austin Theory backstage last week on Monday Night RAW. The heels got their revenge last night on the show. Although A-Town Down Under failed to inflict physical damage directly on the 39-year-old, the duo provided ample time for Gunther to sneak in on Uso and choke him out in the middle of the squared circle.

Wrestling veteran points out a major issue with Jey Uso's interview on WWE RAW

Jey was interviewed backstage after his physical interaction with Gunther. The babyface spoke a few inspiring words before leaving.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out that although he liked the in-ring segment featuring Gunther and Uso, he was not impressed with the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion's interview later on. He explained how it made the babyface seem weak.

"This is how you kill characters. So I liked this segment ending with heat on Gunther. I like it. The heel up. But here’s the problem, then we go in the back to Jey Uso and we get a promo from Jey Uso who leaves without a shirt. Why wasn’t Jey Uso looking for Gunther? I don’t understand that. Because you look weak. You look like the guy beat my a*s and I am not gonna go after him tonight. You look weak, man." [From 1:02:31 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He will enter The Showcase of the Immortals searching for his first-ever win over The Ring General in singles competition.

