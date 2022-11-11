Former WWE Champion is open to teaming with Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series WarGames

With Bray Wyatt having made his WWE return and Survivor Series WarGames fast approaching, top superstar Kofi Kingston was recently asked if he'd be open to teaming with the supernatural star.

On Saturday, November 26th, many WWE fans will witness WarGames for the very first time, which will see two teams of 5 stars face off in two combined rings surrounded by a steel cage. With many spots available in the match, fans have dreamed of booking the five-man team they would like to see in the match.

During a recent interview with Ten Count, Kofi was asked who his dream WarGames team would be, and the former WWE Champion displayed a keen interest in working with Bray Wyatt.

"Shoot I’ll put Bray on my team too, you know if he’s looking for a team, I’ll put Bray on there." [From 17:59 to 18:06]

Whilst the men's WarGames match is yet to have any participants confirmed, this past Monday, the Women's match took shape as Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka challenged Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross to meet inside the structure.

Bray Wyatt reportedly wants to work with some old faces in WWE

Following on from his triumphant return at Extreme Rules last month, WWE's White Rabbit is potentially keen to work alongside some performers of whom he is very close to.

According to GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor, who reported to WrestleVotes, Bray Wyatt wants WWE to bring his real-life brother Bo Dallas as well as his old teammate Erick Rowan back to the company.

"There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it."

Alongside the late great Brodie Lee (a.k.a Luke Harper), Bray and Rowan debuted as the Wyatt Family on WWE's main roster in 2013, whilst the act hit a few speedbumps along the way, the group was an overall hit with fans.

What have you made of Bray Wyatt's WWE return so far? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

