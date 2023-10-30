Former WWE champion pays tribute late Matthew Perry

Current WWE Superstar recently took to social media to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, who sadly passed away yesterday.

Matthew Perry, famously known for his role as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS sitcom, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Several WWE stars took to social media and paid tribute to the late actor, including current RAW Superstar Nikki Cross.

The former RAW Women's Champion paid a heartfelt tribute to the late American-Canadian actor by sharing one of his quotes from his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Check out a screengrab of Nikki Cross' Instagram story below:

Cross shared the quote where Matthew Perry talks about his past struggles with addiction and his recovery. The late actor also opened up about how he wants to be remembered.

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross shared her experiences of being a part of SAnitY faction

WWE RAW star Nikki Cross recently shared her experiences of being a part of the SAnity faction.

SAnitY was stable, consisting of Nikki Cross, Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe. The group was popular in NXT but failed to get over the fans on the main roster. Cross recently discussed her involvement with the faction during her conversation with Love Wrestling Interviews.

The former RAW Women's Champion expressed that it was one of the most memorable times of her career and that she has learned a lot from her SAnitY teammates.

"For me, sAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, SAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much. So for me, it's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that," said Cross. [From 05:56 - 06:30]

Cross is currently the only member of the stable who is active in WWE, as the rest of her teammates were released from the company.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Nikki Cross.

