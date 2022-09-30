"I'm sorry, brother" - Former WWE Champion says he's prepared to go through The Rock to get to Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre said he'd go through The Rock if he has to get to Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Scottish Warrior challenged The Tribal Chief for the coveted title at Clash at the Castle, but the Bloodline's newest member, Solo Sikoa, cost him the match.

It's widely speculated that The Head of the Table will take on The Great One at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Drew McIntyre stated that he likes The Rock, but he's prepared to take out the entire Bloodline in order to get another opportunity at Roman Reigns.

"Apparently, I’ll have to go through not just The Bloodline – because I did that prior to Clash at the Castle – then the elders and a new member [Solo Sikoa]. I’m going to have to literally go through the entire family like door to door. And I like The Rock a lot. It’s gonna pain me deeply when I go through the entire family, have to go to Hollywood, tap The Rock’s door and say, ‘I’m sorry, brother,’ then beat them him in his own doorstep because it’s the only way I’m gonna get that title off Roman," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre says he'd do anything to get back to Roman Reigns

The Scottish Warrior has held the WWE Title twice in his career. He's yet to hold it in front of the fans. If it wasn't for Solo Sikoa at Clash at the Castle, things might've been different.

Drew McIntyre is set to clash with Karrion Kross in a rare 'strap match' at Extreme Rules.

Speaking on the same interview with The Dallas Morning News, McIntyre said he is prepared to go through The Doomwalker to get back to Roman Reigns.

"This is my dream, it’s a privilege to do it. And if it involves getting beat with chairs… still be involved in the strap match with [Karrion] Kross, who has managed to divert my attention away from the title, so be it. Even though he keeps attacking me from behind. If it’s not him attacking me, it’s his girl [Scarlett] low blowing me from behind. I’ll do what I have to do get through all these new challenges and get my way back to Roman." [H/T The Dallas Morning News]

The Head of the Table's next title defense will be against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th in ‎Saudi Arabia. This will undoubtedly be an interesting match.

