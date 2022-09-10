"Think he can stay loyal to both parties" - Former WWE Champion questions Sami Zayn's friendship with Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn wants a permanent seat beside WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in The Bloodline. He may have to sacrifice his longtime friendship with Kevin Owens in order to do that.
Zayn has been working to build a trustworthy foundation to be an honorary member of The Bloodline. However, on the August 29th edition of RAW, he was unable to attack his old friend Kevin Owens when instructed by The Usos to hit him with a steel chair. For the former Intercontinental Champion, it seems his bond with Owens goes much deeper than a new relationship with the dominant faction.
Kofi Kingston tweeted a question on social media regarding Zayn's friendship with the Prizefighter after his new alignment. The former WWE Champion asked if The Great Liberator can remain loyal to both parties since they are currently at odds with each other:
"Man… I might be late on this but… I just realized that Sami been trying to get in with the Samoans…but there’s questions on wether he’s still boys with Kevin Owens… you think he can stay loyal to both parties by changing his name to ‘Sam Owens’ ?" Kofi Kingston asked.
Kevin Owens stating that Roman Reigns still owes him ensures he will encounter The Bloodline again. It is unclear what Sami Zayn will do if faced with the scenario a second time.
WWE fans are worried about Sami Zayn's position in the Bloodline
The honorary member of The Bloodline may not be too happy with the inclusion of its newest member, Solo Sikoa. Sikoa appeared at Clash at the Castle to help his cousin, Roman Reigns, retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Zayn has expressed feeling left out of the group and has also reacted to not being included in the faction's video package. He also directly responded to a tweet from Sikoa who had quoted that blood always comes first:
"Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce!" tweeted Zayn.
The WWE Universe has now begun to question Sami Zayn's place in the group and have expressed their thoughts on the matter. Fans are also concerned about The Bloodline turning on him with the new addition of Solo Sikoa in their ranks:
Fans have also made suggestions that if Zayn gets kicked out of the faction, he should team up with Kevin Owens to get some revenge:
Do you think Sami Zayn will be betrayed by the Bloodline in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.
