Former WWE champion reacts to major gimmick return

A former WWE champion recently reacted to their potential gimmick return. The name in question is Chelsea Green.

RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin has a distinct style of announcing superstars. The 33-year-old used to announce Chelsea Green's name during her entrance in a specific way. However, Irvin stopped doing so, reportedly because of instructions from a higher-up.

On a recent WWE Main Event, Green defeated NXT star Gigi Diolin in a singles match. During the former Women's Tag Team Champion's entrance, Samantha Irvin announced her name like she used to do before.

Green took to X/Twitter to share her reaction to the same, as she reshared a video clip posted by a Twitter user addressing the change:

"👀😏," wrote Green.

You can check Chelsea Green's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see whether it was a one-off or if the ring announcer is now allowed to introduce Chelsea Green in her distinct manner.

Vince Russo unhappy with WWE's booking of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

After losing their titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the December 18 edition of RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven failed to reclaim the tag team championship, as they lost the rematch as well. On last week's edition of red brand, Green demanded another title match from Adam Pearce.

The General Manager, however, booked them in a bout against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Unfortunately, the former champions had to face another loss. It was their third defeat on the trot, excluding the losses they suffered during the main events in between.

Green even threatened to leave the company following consecutive losses.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his disappointment with the booking of Green and Niven following their title loss. The former WWE writer criticized the company for wasting the duo's talent by having them lose week after week.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know [...] [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo.

