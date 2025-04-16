Former WWE champion reacts to Triple H not booking him for WrestleMania 41

A popular WWE Superstar reacted to Triple H not booking him for a match at WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of The Immortals will take place in Las Vegas this weekend.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a hilarious video today about not having a match at WrestleMania 41. Ciampa referenced Triple H by referring to himself as "The King of Kings," before correcting himself and revealing that he was "The King of Girl Dads".

"Tommaso Ciampa had over 800 matches, a once two-time NXT Champion, and a two-time WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Now, a girl dad. He's the self-proclaimed King of Kings, I mean, King of Girl Dads," he said.

He noted that he tried to be Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania but was unsuccessful.

"I'm not booked. You know, that Randy Orton fellow, my problem is not with him, but whoever his opponent is. I just guarantee you this, there ain't nobody on God's green earth that could have a better match with The Viper than me. But it is just not in the cards. I tried to RKO him, and it didn't work," he added.

You can check out the video below:

The Street Profits got the better of #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) to become the WWE Tag Team Champions on the March 14 edition of SmackDown.

Former WWE writer reacts to Triple H's comments about social media

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Triple H's claim that the company does not get swayed by fans online.

The Game appeared on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast and suggested that the promotion does not alter plants due to online criticism. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo pointed out that Triple H and the company's creative team changed the main event of WrestleMania XL last year because the fans wanted to see Cody Rhodes compete for the title, instead of The Rock versus Roman Reigns.

"You know, I just keep hearing these same sentiments from a lot of people. And then man, Triple H does this interview saying that their fanbase is not dictating anything to them and what's said on social media. Bro, you changed the entire direction of your company last year based on social media. Like what are you even talking about, bro?" he said. [From 15:08 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated #DIY earlier this month to become the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Street Profits will be defending their title against MCMG this Friday night on SmackDown.

