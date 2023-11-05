Former WWE champion returned to in-ring action for the first time in 55 days at a live event

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Omos recently returned to in-ring action after nearly two months of absence.

The Nigerian Giant signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. He has since shared the ring with several top superstars, including Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. The 29-year-old also held the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside AJ Styles.

Omos is currently a free agent, which allows him to compete on any WWE brand. Nevertheless, his last televised appearance came in August, when he participated in a Battle Royal at SummerSlam. He later wrestled two matches at live events, before remaining inactive for nearly two months.

Last night, The Nigerian Giant returned to the ring for the first time in 55 days to face Akira Tozawa at the WWE SuperShow live event in Rochester, New York. He emerged victorious over the former 24/7 Champion.

Tyson Fury should return to WWE to face Omos, believes veteran

Over the past few years, British boxer Tyson Fury has made several appearances in the Stamford-based company. The 35-year-old competed in one match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Speaking on The Monday Locker Room, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin suggested Fury could return to the wrestling ring to square off against Omos.

"You really wanna do something with him and Omos. Like, where has Omos been, right? Like, out of sight, out of mind. So, there's a couple guys in there that you definitely could do something with but you need. I don't think Omos is a seasoned enough worker to lead, you know. They'd have to choreograph it step-by-step, and run it 300-400 times to get it right, which isn't not a possibility," he said.

