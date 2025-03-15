Former WWE Champion reveals wrestlers weren't allowed to do the "test of strength" with John Cena

As WWE's hype for John Cena's RAW return on March 17 goes in full swing, a former champion discussed working with the 16-time World Champion.

In 2017, Jinder Mahal and John Cena worked a televised match on SmackDown. The Maharaja revealed that several producers warned him not to do the "test of strength" with Cena during their bout, but then they went ahead and did it anyway. The test of strength is when two wrestlers grapple until one wins the struggle over the other.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Jinder Mahal noted that John Cena calls it in the ring, which he was not particularly good at. While they knew Baron Corbin would cash in his Money in the Bank contract in the end and that Mahal would win, their singles bout that preceded it was extemporaneous.

"I'll tell you a funny story. I've always been advised by producers to never do a test of strength [because] Vince [McMahon] hates it. He thinks it's stupid. So, I'm in the match, and—it's right in the beginning—Cena calls a test of strength. Usually when you do the test of strength, you kick him in the gut or whatever. I lock up with Cena, and he doesn't call anything," Jinder Mahal said as he recalled after a while, John asked to kick him in order to break the test of strength. "When we came back, nobody said anything, and we got a thumbs up from Vince." [From 02:30 onwards]

The Maharaja had a few more contests with John Cena in his career, but they were at live events or dark matches.

Cody Rhodes sends a final message to John Cena ahead of WWE RAW

On SmackDown this past Friday in Barcelona, Spain, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes attacked John Cena's former WrestleMania opponent, The Miz, before sending a message to the veteran. He said the only person he wants to listen to is Cena.

The two are expected to meet on RAW next week for the first time since the 16-time World Champion turned on Cody at Elimination Chamber 2025. Rhodes claimed he was "the captain" now last week in his promo directed at Cena.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a surprising reaction to The American Nightmare's recent promos. The legend is still not sold on the champion's babyface work.

