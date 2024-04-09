Former WWE champion's surprise intervention helps Sami Zayn secure impressive victory on RAW

Sami Zayn and Chad Gable faced the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Zayn shocked the world at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Gunther, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time in a match many deemed an impossible challenge. On RAW after 'Mania, he expressed gratitude to the fans, his family, and most importantly Chad Gable, whose training had helped him overcome The Ring General.

Gunther's stablemates Kaiser and Vinci expressed their disappointment as they stormed out to rectify the situation by attacking Zayn. However, Gable intervened rushing to Zayn's aid. As a result, an impromptu tag team match was made official.

The Imperium put on an impressive display throughout the match. At one point, Vinci and Kaiser executed a powerbomb on Gable, but Sami quickly intervened to break the pin. Gable then showcased his prowess with a series of stereo German suplexes.

Despite their resilience, the Imperium couldn't secure victory. In the closing moments of the bout, Zayn connected with an exploder on Vinci. Before he could follow up with the Helluva Kick, he tagged in Gable. Zayn landed the devastating kick, and then the former WWE tag team champion finished off the match with The Chaos Theory.

Despite being allies, Zayn and Gable will find themselves on opposite sides of the ring as they compete for the Intercontinental Championship next week on WWE RAW.

