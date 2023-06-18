Former WWE Champion has a sarcastic response to a potential match between Goldberg and Ryback

Former WWE star Ryback will return to the ring five years after his release from the company. When he announced the news, he stated that he wanted to face Goldberg in a retirement match.

Many wrestlers, former wrestlers, and fans have responded, including former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff offered his thoughts with a simple tweet:

"personally, I would LOVE to see Ryback vs Goldberg. they deserve it."

Check out the tweet below:

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler personally, I would LOVE to see

Ryback vs Goldberg



they deserve it personally, I would LOVE to see Ryback vs Goldberg they deserve it

Ziggler's response confused some as they questioned if he was being serious or simply joking. He crossed paths with both former stars when they were active and has his own feelings about each man.

If fans were confused about the tweet behind Dolph Ziggler's meaning, they only need to look at his Twitter bio. It says "Comic that wrestles to pay the bills."

Dolph Ziggler's history in WWE with Goldberg

After calling him out in interviews on RAW, The Showoff faced Goldberg at SummerSlam in 2019. It was a dominant performance for the former WCW Champion as he put Ziggler away in less than two minutes.

The segment lasted longer than the match as Dolph Ziggler taunted Goldberg twice after the Legend had left the ring. Goldberg returned twice to spear The Showoff.

The former WCW Champion's last match was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event in 2022. Since then, he's been a free agent. Ryback has also been inactive from in-ring competition.

When he debuted on the main roster, Ryback was immediately compared to the Legend. Both stars had dominant wins in quick fashion with Goldberg crafting a legendary winning streak.

The Big Guy also had an impressive start to his main-roster career but was never able to capture a World Championship in WWE. Goldberg won the Universal Championship and World Heavyweight Championship in his run as an active star in the promotion.

He's 56 years old but still hasn't had an official retirement match. Ryback also wants a retirement match against a star he was compared to during his career.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes