Former WWE Champion sends 4-word message ahead of massive match on RAW

A former WWE Champion has delivered a message ahead of a massive match tomorrow night on RAW.

Last week on the red brand, New Day ran into Alpha Academy backstage while the duo was working out. The two teams traded words, which led to a challenge being laid out for tomorrow's episode of RAW.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will battle Chad Gable and Otis for the first time ever on tomorrow night's show in Dallas. Kingston is a former WWE Champion but has never made it back to the top of the card after dropping the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match in 2019.

Ahead of New Day's bout against Alpha Academy on RAW, Kingston took to his X/Twitter account to deliver a four-word message to fans. The veteran hyped up the tag team match and claimed that it would be "lit," as seen in his post below.

"🔥 This finna be LIT! 🔥 #RAW," he posted.

Hall of Famer claims Kofi Kingston deserved better as WWE Champion

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Kofi Kingston's reign as WWE Champion and claimed that the veteran star deserved better.

Kofi Kingston has spent over fifteen years with the promotion and is beloved by wrestling fans. The veteran has spent most of his career in the tag team division but has also had success as a singles performer as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter stated that he wished the company had booked the 42-year-old superstar to remain champion for a while longer. Apter praised Kingston as an individual performer and said he is an incredible talent.

"So many people forget he [Kofi Kingston] was the WWE Champion for a while. As an individual performer, I would have loved to see them keep him on top for a while rather than just moving him into the tag team situation. He's an incredible talent," said Bill Apter. [From 05:55 to 06:12]

Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury during the March 3 episode of SmackDown but made his return earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if New Day can defeat Alpha Academy when the two teams square off this week on RAW.

