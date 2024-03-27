Former WWE champion sends heartfelt message to their father

A popular WWE Superstar recently sent a heartfelt message to their father on his birthday. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, one-half of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions accompanied Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to the ring for their qualifying match for the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL against Angel and Berto.

The Legado Del Fantasma members won the bout and will now face the New Catch Republic in the upcoming edition of the blue brand to advance to the championship match at The Show of Shows.

Zelina Vega recently took to X/Twitter to send birthday wishes to her father. The 33-year-old shared her Instagram post in which she had penned a heartfelt letter earlier this week:

"Happy Birthday Dad🤍," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Checkout Zelina Vega's heartwarming Instagram update by clicking here.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reveals dream match for WrestleMania XL

LWO leader Rey Mysterio recently returned to the Stamford-based company after recovering from knee surgery. On last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Famer lost to Santos Escobar after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Amid the heated rivalry between Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma, Zelina Vega recently pitched a dream match for The Show of Shows. During an interview with SE Scoops, the former TNA Knockout stated she would love to team up with Rey Mysterio and other faction members to take on their rival group in a mixed tag team match.

"I know what I would want for WrestleMania. In my head, and maybe clip this because I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first, I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey [Mysterio] and Carlito and Joaquin [Wilde] and Cruz [del Toro] against Santos [Escobar], Elektra [Lopez] and whoever other goons he wants to add to the miss. That match would be incredible, even if it's just me and Rey against goon #1 and goon #2. I think it'd be really cool to just be able to say 'Man I was on WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. That's my hero, that'd be crazy.' That's what I would want," said Vega [H/T: SE Scoops]

Expand Tweet

The two SmackDown factions are likely to continue their rivalry heading into The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen which group comes out on top after everything is said and done.

Poll : Do you want to see Zelina Vega tag with Rey Mysterio? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion