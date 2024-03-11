Former WWE champion sends a message ahead of big match on RAW; WrestleMania spot at stake

WWE Superstar Ricochet has sent a message ahead of his big match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the Road to Wrestlemania, numerous top superstars are yet to earn their spots at the biggest event of the year. The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness a high-stakes six-man Gauntlet Match, where the winner of the contest will earn an opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. The announced participants for this highly anticipated encounter include Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ricochet recently took to X/Twitter to send a message ahead of the show. He acknowledged that things were heating up, and each contender had their own personal reasons to compete in the crucial bout.

"Every bodies got their own reasons to fight. Things are heating up 🔥 #WWERaw," Ricochet shared.

Gunther will undoubtedly be watching the bout with keen interest.

Ricochet sent a message to Gunther after WWE RAW

During last week's WWE RAW episode, General Manager Adam Pearce made a huge announcement. He revealed that a six-man Gauntlet Match is set to take place to determine the number one contender for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

During a backstage interview following the show, Ricochet, one of the participants announced for the six-man Gauntlet Match, revealed that he had been thinking about this opportunity for quite a while. He warned Gunther, expressing that The Ring General should hope it was not Ricochet who emerged victorious in the Gauntlet Match. Ricochet said that he was determined to ensure that The Ring General does not leave The Show of Shows as the Intercontinental Champion.

"I've been thinking about all this and Gunther, he better hope, he better pray that it's Gable or it's Shinsuke or it's Sami or it's anybody else in this match. He better pray it's them because he might walk into WrestleMania 40 as champion but God willing, I find my way standing across from him in that ring, I refuse to let him leave as the Intercontinental Champion," Ricochet said.

Ricochet recently returned to action during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he hasn't been featured much on WWE programming ever since. The upcoming match holds huge importance for The One and Only, as it serves as a crucial opportunity for him to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

