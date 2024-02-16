Former WWE champion sends a message ahead of massive qualifying match on SmackDown; last-minute change after injury

WWE Superstar Alba Fyre has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Shotzi, who was originally slated to compete against Tiffany Stratton in a 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, suffered an injury during an NXT taping earlier this week. Therefore, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis swiftly made an announcement, appointing Alba Fyre as Shotzi's replacement.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is set to go head-to-head with the recently returned Naomi for a chance to secure a spot in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Fyre has now shared her excitement ahead of the high-stakes match.

"LFG 🔥," Alba Fyre shared.

Check out Alba Fyre's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Whether the 31-year-old star wins this important bout remains to be seen.

Naomi recently spoke about her sensational return to WWE

After a controversial exit last time around, Naomi made a stunning return to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match last month.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion delivered an impressive performance, lasting over an hour in the match. In a post-match interview, Naomi was visibly emotional. She expressed gratitude for her return, stating that the fans' response was truly rewarding.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man. It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back," Naomi said.

Watch the interview below:

Naomi will be in action during this week's episode of SmackDown against Alba Fyre, with an opportunity to punch her ticket to the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, later this month.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Naomi and Alba Fyre on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE