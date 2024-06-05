Former WWE Champion sends a surprise message to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. Former champion Drew McIntyre recently sent a message to the Texas Rattlesnake on social media.

The Scottish Warrior has been very active on social media for some time now. The 38-year-old even won the 2024 Slammy Award for the Social Star of the Year. McIntyre is often seen taking shots at his opponents via social media updates.

During a recent TikTok Q&A session with his fans, Drew McIntyre was asked what he liked about cats. The former WWE Champion pointed out that a cat's trust has to be earned. He recalled telling the same to the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin, and he congratulated the veteran performer for getting a cat as well:

“What’s not to like about cats? Look at them. They’re cute. They hang out, your little buddy. I love animals. I love dogs. I said the same thing to Stone Cold. Dogs give out that love for free, and we like that, and that’s cool. But with cats, you gotta earn it, and they become your little companion once you earn that trust. So, I like the relationship we have, and we have four cats in total. So we have an army of cats. I see Stone Cold is in that cat life as well. So congratulations, Steve,” he said.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The Scottish Warrior would look to get his revenge on the Archer of Infamy, who cashed in his Money in the Contract on McIntyre to win the title at WrestleMania XL.

Current WWE champion reflects on sharing the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years at WrestleMania 38. The former World Champion defeated Kevin Owens on Night One of The Show of Shows. On Night Two, the WWE legend Stunned Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee to send the crowd into a frenzy.

During his appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Austin Theory recalled sharing the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Showcase of Immortals. One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions stated that it was a 'wild' experience:

"I don't know. I remember being in Dallas and looking at the top of the stadium for a good minute. I was, you know, landing on my head. It was wild," said Theory. [From 14:18 to 14:28]

Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to be a part of WrestleMania XL, helping Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns. However, The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly replaced by The Undertaker as the former could not reach a financial agreement with the Stamford-based company.

