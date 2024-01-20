Former WWE champion sends a two-word message after bidding emotional farewell

WWE Royal Rumble is around the corner and like every year, fans are eagerly anticipating the surprise returns we may see at the event. One of the possible surprise entrants for this year is Naomi. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to social media to send a two-word message after bidding farewell to TNA fans.

Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, infamously walked out of the global juggernaut along with Sasha Banks during a taping of RAW in May 2022. The duo reportedly had issues with the creative team. After staying off the wrestling radar for over six months, Banks headed over to Japan to compete for NJPW and Stardom while Naomi joined TNA under the ring name Trinity.

After nearly a year with TNA, the 36-year-old is done with the company and is reportedly on her way back to WWE. She bid farewell to TNA fans in tears after her match at Hard to Kill. The real-life Bloodline member also said goodbye to fans after finishing up with the latest tapings which took place in her hometown of Orlando, Florida.

She recently took to social media to send a two-word message along with a picture of her and Jordynne Grace, the woman who defeated her for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Booker T would like to see Naomi return to WWE with a character change

Naomi looks all set to return to her old hunting ground after leaving the company on a sour note in 2022. The former SmackDown Women's Champion proved herself outside of WWE and looks ready to take the women's division by storm.

Booker T also shared his thoughts on the impending return during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. The veteran believes that Naomi should return with a fresh character.

"Hey man, I'd love to work with Naomi. You know what? I mean I don't need to work with Naomi, just getting in her head more than anything. And I agree with Cali as far as the attitude adjustment. You make that move and you do it right. The fans, man, really can see something special," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"Because I said a long time ago, when Naomi was in WWE, that she was the most athletic female that we had in the locker room. Except there are a couple things she needs to work on. Hopefully, outside, you know, being in another company, working with different talent, hopefully, she got a chance to work on those."

While Trinity looks all set to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, there is still no confirmation on Sasha Banks' next destination. The Boss was present at her former partner's match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

