Former WWE Champion sends two-word message after qualifying for WrestleMania match

A former WWE Champion has shared a two-word message after qualifying for a WrestleMania match during last night's edition of RAW.

WWE authority figures Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis recently announced a huge match for WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia. The RAW and SmackDown GMs revealed that The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a 6-pack challenge at WrestleMania.

The qualifying matches for the 6-pack challenge are already underway, and Awesome Truth is one of the teams that will be competing in the match.

The Miz and R-Truth (Awesome Truth) defeated Indus Sher last night on WWE RAW to qualify for the 6-pack challenge at WrestleMania 40. The A-Lister took to his official Instagram account following the victory and shared a two-word message with the WWE Universe.

"We back," he wrote.

R-Truth refuses to believe that WWE legend will retire

Despite being several years older than him, R-Truth has referred to John Cena as his childhood hero in the past. John Cena's in-ring career could be winding down, but R-Truth refuses to accept it.

R-Truth missed over a year of action due to a torn quad suffered in November 2022. He returned to the company last year at Survivor Series 2023 and was convinced that he belonged in The Judgment Day. However, the group rejected him, and he has now reunited with The Miz to reform the Awesome Truth tag team.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in January, the veteran suggested that John Cena will never retire. The former United States Champion added that Cena's motto is to never give up and he doesn't see him ever deciding to retire.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

Awesome Truth is an entertaining tag team and fans could be rooting for them at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day can overcome the odds and escape the 6-pack challenge next month as champions.

