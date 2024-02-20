Former WWE champion sends warning to rival faction members

A WWE Superstar recently sent a warning to his rival faction members. The name in question, Karrion Kross, sent a message to The Street Profits.

The 38-year-old and the Authors of Pain are currently involved in a heated rivalry against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The two groups were scheduled to lock horns in a six-man tag team match on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, a brawl broke out before the referee could even signal for the contest to begin.

On the most recent edition of the blue brand, the Authors of Pain destroyed NXT stars Beau Morris and Javier Bernal in a tag team match. Following their commanding win, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions are scheduled to take on The Street Profits on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

After the announcement was made, Karrion Kross started playing mind games with longtime rivals The Street Profits while also sending a message to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on Instagram to warn them about Bobby Lashley potentially leaving the duo, as he did with the members of The Hurt Business.

Karrion Kross recently took to Instagram Stories to send another warning to The Street Profits. He shared the video he had posted earlier, claiming he knows The All Mighty is going to betray Ford and Dawkins:

"I've called these things long before they happen. WATCH & spread the word," wrote Karrion Kross.

Screengrab of Karrion Kross' Instagram Story.

Wrestling Veteran is concerned about Street Profits' current WWE run

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently opened up about his concerns regarding the situation of The Street Profits since joining forces with Bobby Lashley.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter praised the former Tag Team Champions for their in-ring abilities. Unfortunately, he believes their association with Lashley has hurt them instead of elevating their status:

"I like the Street Profits. I like what they were before this whole gimmick thing. They were a good wrestling team. We thought they were going to split up and be singles. I'm not sure [that] I really love this whole gimmick they have got here. I don't know where it's going. But they are so talented in the ring, and this whole thing that they are doing with Lashley. I don't know; I think it has lowered them rather than making them more noticeable," explained Bill Apter.

The association between The Profits and Lashley has not benefitted either of the two parties as of now. However, WWE has been persistent with the storyline. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the group.

What are your thoughts on the recent WWE run of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits? Sound off in the comments section below.