Former WWE Champion sends warning to Seth Rollins following RAW

Last night's edition of the Red brand was the first show following WWE Survivor Series 2023. The premium live event featured the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton, and both stars appeared last night as well on RAW in Nashville.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sent a warning to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins following the aforementioned edition of WWE RAW.

This came after McIntyre confronted Rollins during last night's show. The Visionary informed McIntyre that he would be defending the title against Jey Uso next week. McIntyre responded with a Glasgow Kiss to the champion's head before Uso rushed to the ring to make the save.

Following their encounter, Drew McIntyre took to social media to deliver a message. Via his Instagram post, the 38-year-old warned Rollins:

"You do not throw rocks at a man who’s got a machine gun…," he wrote.

Former WWE writer on why he is not a fan of Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has shared his opinion on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo stated that he was not a fan of the World Heavyweight Champion:

"Bro, listen, you're asking the wrong guy. I'm not a fan of the guy. I'm sorry; I'm just not a fan of the guy. That's the thing Kevin even mentioned when he made the comment about Seth being a great worker. Bro, the guy doesn't sell. I don't know how you're a great worker, Savage sold. I don't know how you're a great worker when selling isn't part of your repertoire." [9:25 - 9:56]

Drew McIntyre recently aligned himself with The Judgment Day, and despite that, the heel faction fell short in the Men's WarGames match last Saturday at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for McIntyre on RAW.

