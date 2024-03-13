Former WWE champion shares heartfelt update following RAW

A former WWE champion has shared a heartfelt update following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Karl Anderson.

The Good Brothers made a shocking appearance on the February 20 edition of NXT and attacked Chase U, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson locked horns with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on WWE's developmental brand the following week. The veteran superstars snagged the victory for their first win in over eight months.

Karl Anderson took to Instagram to post a video of The Good Brother's return to WWE RAW in October 2022. The former champions reunited with longtime friend AJ Styles to help him fight The Judgment Day. Sharing the video, Anderson referred to it as one of the most unexpected and greatest returns in the Stamford-based company.

Karl Anderson praises fellow WWE Superstar Mia Yim

Mia Yim was introduced as a member of The O.C. to help the faction tackle Rhea Ripley during their feud against The Judgment Day. The female superstar then became an integral part of the group.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Anderson appreciated Mia Yim for the element she brought to the group. He further reflected on her journey within the company thus far:

"She’s the equalizer of the group and I think she adds such a cool element because everyone’s seen A.J. Styles, they’ve seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have and then it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she’s so nice and she’s got that visual charisma that the WWE really hasn’t got the chance to see yet. I think she was in NXT before and I think her only chance up on RAW before was with that group, she had a mask on or something [RETRIBUTION]. So I think it’s good that she can be her now. We’re itching to get The O.C. moving," Anderson said.

Mia Yim's last match against Tiffany Stratton on last week's edition of Friday Night Smackdown ended in a loss. Interestingly, the former NXT star has failed to win a single match after AJ Styles decided to abandon the group.

