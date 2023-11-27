Former WWE champion shares hilarious exchange with imaginary personal assistant

The world of pro wrestling can be a wacky place at times, and the WWE Universe is no exception. Things can really get crazy when you factor in social media.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya first introduced "Bob" a while back. "Bob" is an imaginary personal assistant who often tweets from Natalya's official X account, handling everything from bookings to back-and-forth arguments with other WWE Superstars.

The 41-year-old grappler is currently preparing to team with Tegan Nox to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green on Monday's RAW. It was revealed earlier how the champions tweeted about beating "these losers" and sending them packing tomorrow night.

Natalya has since replied with a message to Green:

"This ‘loser’ has the most wins of any woman that’s ever wrestled in WWE. And the most cats," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

This is where "Bob" chimed in. The imaginary assistant reminded Natalya about her record of losses as well.

"Hi Nattie. This is Bob, your dependable and reliable assistant. You’ve also had the most losses I think. I’ll double and triple check and then we can post that. Bye," the imaginary man wrote.

Expand Tweet

Natalya wasn't done with "Bob" at that point. The wrestling veteran lashed out at her employee, ordering him to continue their conversation in the inbox.

"Yeah, Hi Bob, this is Nattie. Do you know what a DM is you moron?" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Queen of Harts will be looking to become a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion when she and Nox team up on RAW tomorrow night. "Bob" reportedly has a locker room victory celebration planned, just in case there's a title change.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd to continue training future WWE Superstars

Natalya and her husband, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd, have trained various pro wrestlers in recent years at their private "dungeon" in Florida. This is similar to the legendary Hart Family Dungeon in Canada.

The WWE couple currently has a wrestling ring set up at a private location, and wrestlers are invited to come train with them. Natalya recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and revealed that they may turn this project into an actual wrestling school one day.

"We call it the dungeon, because it's just basically the same ideologies of the things that we were taught by my grandfather and my uncles... So we're not like a school and it's funny because people always say like 'What's the difference with you guys and the PC?' It's like oh my gosh, the PC is an animal! I always say, we're not really a school, we're more of a workshop for advanced people. It's an invite only, and I have to keep it like that, at least for right now. And never say never. Maybe one day TJ and I will want to maybe open it up and make it like a school where people can, you know, sign up or pay us to train, but right now it's like a workshop," she said.

Kidd and Natalya have worked with several stars at The Dungeon 2.0, including Liv Morgan, David Finlay, and boxer Tyson Fury, among others.

What is your prediction for Natalya and Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on RAW? Where does Natalya rank on your list of all-time great women's wrestlers? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here