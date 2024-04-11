Former WWE champion shares incredible body transformation ahead of SmackDown

It remains to be seen how WWE rectifies the current situation revolving around the world championships as superstars of the red brand are currently in possession of both of it. There is a draft later this month, so the creative team may wait until then.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown, meanwhile, will feature fallout from WrestleMania XL. One of the matches on the card last weekend that seemingly defied expectations was AJ Styles vs. LA Knight.

Styles took a loss, but the bout was praised as a worthy addition to the show. The Phenomenal One appears to be ready to call it a career, so it is hard to tell if he will reunite with The O.C. any time soon. The Good Brothers have largely played fodder on the blue brand to elevate other teams in the division. Ahead of WrestleMania XL, they lost to A-Town Down Under in a qualifying match.

Be that as it may, Karl Anderson recently took to Instagram to show off his incredible body transformation. The 44-year-old WWE star is probably in the best shape of his life:

"It’s a beautiful morning," wrote Karl Anderson.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Karl Anderson is one of the former leaders of the original Bullet Club stable in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Throughout his tenure in WWE, though, he has been performing in the tag team division.

Karl Anderson wants to move on as a singles competitor in WWE

Before AJ Styles took over Bullet Club in Japan, Karl Anderson was one of the top names in the group, having already led them. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion spoke highly of The Phenomenal One's efforts to popularize them in the United States while conversing with Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

Furthermore, when asked if he is looking forward to a singles run in the Stamford-based promotion, Anderson admitted:

"I'm dying for it. It's just more about timing and waiting for the right story. I'm pushing for it. I hope for it."

The Good Brothers made their WWE debut in 2016 and immediately sided with AJ Styles. They have spent most of their time working alongside the former WWE Champion. So far, they have held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. They are presently performing on SmackDown and NXT. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for them.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see The O.C. reunite for a major storyline in WWE? Yes. The Good Brothers are underutilized. No. AJ Styles is better off without them. 0 votes View Discussion