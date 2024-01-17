Former WWE champion shares personal update with current Bloodline member

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a personal update with a member of The Bloodline. The name in question is Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi.

The 36-year-old left the Stamford-based company in May 2022 alongside Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, as the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out during an episode of RAW.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion joined TNA in April 2023 and held the TNA Knockouts World Championship for nearly six months. She recently dropped her title to Jordynne Grace at the Hard to Kill Pay Per View. Recent rumors suggest that the female performer might make an appearance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Trinity recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip featuring her husband, Jimmy Uso. The wrestling couple could be seen walking together and enjoying each other's company.

Here is a screenshot of Trinity Fatu's Instagram story:

Screenshot of the Instagram story.

Fatu had earlier shared a video with the member of The Bloodline on the occasion of their marriage anniversary. The duo got married on January 16, 2014.

Trinity Fatu opens up on how parting ways with WWE helped her take care of her home

After Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of RAW, the two were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and handed indefinite suspensions.

In an interview with Forbes, Trinity talked about her departure from the company. She believes that it came as a blessing to her, as she was able to spend more time with Jimmy Uso. She was also able to take care of their home during her time off from wrestling:

"Really the family. The family time. Like, really being able to have quality family time and not have to really watch the clock or think about how many days I got home or when I've got to get back on the road. And really just being able to focus on my marriage and my relationship away from the road. Like, both of us not working and one of us being home to be able to take care of home. That's been a blessing. And yeah, just a new layer to our relationship in marriage," Trinity Fatu said.

Fatu losing the championship on TNA has only increased the speculation regarding her return at the upcoming Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the former champion.

Will Trinity Fatu make her return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here