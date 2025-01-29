Former WWE champion shares potential return tease after 3 years 

A former champion shared a potential WWE return tease on social media. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will air live this Saturday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Maryse posted on her Instagram story today to share a potential return tease ahead of Royal Rumble. The company also recently announced that Clash in Paris will take place in August later this year, and the French-Canadian star may want to appear at the event. The 42-year-old shared a video of herself working out, and you can check it out on Instagram by clicking here:

"Back at it!!!," she wrote.

The veteran shared a potential return tease on social media. [Image credit: Maryse's Instagram story]

The former Divas Champion has not been in action since teaming up with The Miz to battle Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Edge no longer works with the company and now performs in All Elite Wrestling. Beth Phoenix's contract with the promotion also expired last year.

Maryse reveals why she stepped away from WWE

Maryse recently discussed why she hasn't been wrestling lately and noted that she wanted to spend more time with her children.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Maryse shared that she stepped away from the wrestling business to be with her kids. She disclosed that it made her happy to be with her children, and she chose to prioritize her family over the wrestling business:

"As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. […] Especially as a woman, it’s difficult with two kids. I can’t travel the way [I used to] […] And then I don’t want to. I want to be there for my kids. And that’s what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids," she said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

Maryse is married to former WWE Champion The Miz in real life. The A-Lister was transferred to WWE SmackDown during this past Friday's show. He attempted to form an alliance with A-Town Down Under, but SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed Grayson Waller and Austin Theory that they had been transferred to RAW.

