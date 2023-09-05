Former WWE Champion teases a potential feud with Cody Rhodes if Jey Uso "messes up"

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a former WWE Champion expressed his frustration with Jey Uso and hinted at a possible feud against Cody Rhodes. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

Jey Uso "quit" WWE a few weeks ago on SmackDown as he was seemingly tired of feuding with his family members in The Bloodline. At Payback 2023, The American Nightmare introduced Uso as the latest addition to the RAW roster while appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Main Event Jey opened this week's RAW and was welcomed by his former stablemate, Sami Zayn. He later crossed paths with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle while the duo was making their entrance ahead of their match with The Viking Raiders.

Later in a backstage segment, a visibly furious McIntyre was looking for Kofi Kingston as Riddle tried to calm his tag team partner down. It was clear that The Scottish Warrior was displeased with Jey Uso's appearance on RAW since The Bloodline members cost him the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.

In a backstage chat with Riddle, the former WWE Champion assertively mentioned he would keep his eyes on Jey Uso. McIntyre added that if Jey messed up, Rhodes would be the one to pay the price since he brought the Samoan star to the red brand.

"I'm gonna watch every single move he [Jey Uso] makes, and if he messes up, which I think he will, I am gonna be dealing with the person who brought him here, Cody Rhodes."

A moment from RAW when McIntyre teased a rivalry with The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes reacted to a rare AEW reference on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, Rhodes was instrumental in bringing Jey Uso back into WWE. When the Anoa'i family member returned to the red brand, he cut a promo, discussing his future in the company.

Michael Cole credited The American Nightmare for Jey Uso's return and mentioned that the former Intercontinental Champion could make this possible because he was an EVP before. This was a reference to Rhodes' time in AEW, where he held a prominent corporate position besides being an in-ring competitor.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and reacted to a rare AEW reference by Michael Cole. Check out his tweet below:

It is important to note that McIntyre and Rhodes secured the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2010. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the two friends kickstart a feud following Jey's arrival.

