Former WWE champion teases WrestleMania 40 match against The Rock after Cody Rhodes replaced him

All hell has broken loose following the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, as The Rock lost his main event spot to Cody Rhodes. It has left WWE fans with many questions, including what's next for The Great One.

The Hollywood megastar came out after Roman Reigns said he wanted to face his cousin at WrestleMania 40. A graphic was made for the match as well. However, The American Nightmare then confirmed that he wanted to face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows, taking The Rock's spot on the graphic.

Following this incredible twist, Twitter account @WrestleOps sent out a tweet asking where that leaves The Great One. WWE Superstar Austin Theory quote-tweeted the post with a GIF of his signature pose, signifying he wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old star does have a history with The Brahma Bull. The two came face to face in the ring on a September 2023 episode of SmackDown, with the former WWE Champion laying out Theory. However, the chances of this match happening on The Grandest Stage of Them All are pretty slim.

The Rock essentially turned heel after Cody Rhodes spoke about his and Roman Reigns' family. He is still very much in the mix with the two of them, so expect more twists and turns on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

What will The Rock do at WrestleMania 40?

So, let's try to answer the original question that Austin Theory replied to. The Great One will definitely be at The Show of Shows. He had an expletive-filled outburst towards Triple H after going backstage at the end of the press event, with Roman Reigns following him.

As a result, the two might not have their big match against each other at WrestleMania 40. Instead, The Rock could team up with The Tribal Chief against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One before The American Nightmare wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the following night.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out following an explosive start. Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins could all become even bigger names thanks to the Hollywood megastar's involvement in their respective paths to the two-night extravaganza. What a ride this could be!

What do you think will happen next? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

