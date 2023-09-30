Former WWE champion turned down contract extension offer; would get a better deal in AEW, believes Rene Dupree

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently commented on Dolph Ziggler's release from the company.

The Showoff spent nearly 19 years in the Stamford-based company, during which time he held several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Title. However, Ziggler was recently released from his contract.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed Ziggler's release, revealing that he believes the veteran turned down a contract extension offer from WWE. Meanwhile, he claimed The Showoff would receive a better deal from AEW.

"I think they probably offered Nicky Nemeth extension and he probably turned it down. If I were a betting man, that's what I think. [He's done everything there, hasn't he?] That's it and he could probably get the same amount of money from Tony but be able to have more creative freedom and have better matches and not be used in an enhancement type role like he's being used or has been used. [Work a lot less. Save the body.] Right. And probably just a change of atmosphere. Christ, he's been there for 20 years, you get f***ing tired," he said. [39:53 - 40:33]

Did Dolph Ziggler have backstage heat in WWE?

Although Dolph Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, many believe the 43-year-old never received a significant push in the Stamford-based company.

Wrestling veteran Shane Douglas recently claimed on his YouTube channel that Ziggler might have had backstage heat in WWE.

"I'm wondering if it was something like that or if there's something in WWE that somebody had a bug up their a** for Dolph Ziggler. We're gonna see now. [It was reported that Vince McMahon never liked Ziggler] Yeah, yeah, I mean it's always seemed that way to me. You don't want to go to that because it just suddenly sounds like, 'Oh, you're just going like for the low-hanging fruit.' But the obvious question I would have and I think every fan watching right now would have is 'Okay, if Vince didn't like him, why is he there?'"

