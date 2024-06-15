Former WWE Champion visits Canada Cricket Team, will watch "first ever international game" against India in ICC T20 World Cup

Team Canada will face India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, and a former WWE Champion will be in the crowd to support his home side. India has already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup Super-8 round hosted by the USA and West Indies this year.

Meanwhile, Canada has no chance of reaching the next stage but will be looking for a miracle on Saturday to upset the Men in Blue and secure a historic victory for their nation.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently visited the Canada Cricket Team ahead of their big match against the former World Cup winners. Mahal hails from Canada and has roots in India.

The Canadian side welcomed the former WWE star with open arms and even presented him with a team jersey. Mahal said it would be the first time he’d ever watch an international cricket match live.

Check out what he said below:

"This is my first time ever in an international game. A World Cup game. Here to support Team Canada against India. It's going to be a huge match, here in Florida. Good luck to the entire team. Good luck to Canada," said Mahal.

You can see Cricket Canada's Instagram post here:

India is one of the favorites to win the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India could try some new combinations ahead of the Super-8 round, allowing Canada to take advantage if they play well.

Jinder Mahal's WWE noncompete clause will come to an end soon

Many fans will be counting down the days before they can see the former world champion return to the ring. Jinder Mahal was released from the company on April 19, 2024, and his 90-day noncompete clause will end next month.

Mahal is booked for a few dates soon after the clause ends. It will be the perfect opportunity for him to reinvent himself on the independent circuit.

He has also undergone a name change, and will now be referred to as ‘The Maharaja’ Raj Dhesi. The change could help him become a big name outside WWE, similar to Matt Cardona.