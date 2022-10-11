Former WWE Champion wants to face Bray Wyatt in first-time-ever match

Bray Wyatt's WWE return has been the talk of the wrestling world over the last few days. The two-time Universal Champion's Extreme Rules segment caught the eye of many WWE Superstars, including Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty lost the United States Championship to Seth Rollins on this week's RAW after being attacked by Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, Wyatt addressed viewers during the show, and he is also scheduled to feature on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

In an interview before RAW, Lashley told Busted Open's Dave LaGreca that he would like to face the former Wyatt Family leader:

"The hunger's still there," Lashley, 46, said. "Once I lose that, that's time we start looking into retirement. But, right now, I have the hunger. There's so many big match-ups that I wanna have moving forward. Bray just came back. It's incredible. Never did anything with him before."

WWE @WWE After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/wsRKqCNFdp

Wyatt's Extreme Rules appearance was widely viewed as one of the greatest returns in WWE history. The entire segment was replayed on this week's RAW.

Bray Wyatt is not the only WWE Superstar in Bobby Lashley's sights

The former United States Champion recorded a clean pinfall victory over Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2018.

Along with Bray Wyatt, Lashley hopes to face Reigns and many other WWE Superstars in the coming months:

"Roman's at the top of his game, and there's a lot of other guys on the roster that I haven't had real feuds with that I'd love to be able to get in the ring and do something with," Lashley added.

On November 5, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Lashley is expected to face Brock Lesnar at the event, but the match has not yet been announced.

