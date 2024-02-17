Former WWE Champion wins for the first time in nearly 2 years; set for a massive match at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Naomi faced The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In her first singles match since returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble last month, Naomi had the chance to secure her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber by winning the qualifier against Fyre.

Fyre took control of the match early on with a mat slam, swiftly followed by a knee drop. As the action spilled outside the ring, Fyre's tag team partner, Isla Dawn, attempted to create a distraction. Naomi, however, skillfully thwarted Dawn's attempt, ultimately sending Fyre crashing into the steel steps.

Despite Fyre's display of resilience with a significant sitout facebuster, it proved insufficient to secure the victory over Naomi. The latter persevered and ultimately qualified for the Women's Chamber when Fyre submitted to Naomi's 'Feel the Glow' submission move.

This was Naomi's first victory on SmackDown after an impressive 644 days, with her previous win dating back to a tag team match alongside Sasha Banks against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former Women's Champion heading into WrestleMania.

