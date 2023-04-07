Former WWE Champion wishes he could plan a match with CM Punk

CM Punk may be seen as quite a controversial individual in the wrestling business, but he is undoubtedly very talented once the bell rings. One retired star wishes he had the opportunity to plan a match with the Chicago native. The star in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart.

During his recent years to the ring, performing for AEW, Punk executed moves and sequences that paid clear homage to the legendary Hitman.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Bret Hart said Punk was undoubtedly a performer that he wished he could have faced in his career.

"Oh, it’s fun for me to even imagine. I wish even if we didn’t do the match, I wish we could sit down, just plan the match and then animate it. I still come up with a lot of ideas for matches." H/T [WrestleZone]

Check out the full interview below:

CM Punk has not been seen in AEW since his controversial post-show press conference at All Out last September. Punk's outspoken nature led to him and various other roster members getting into a legitimate backstage fight.

Former WWE Manager on CM Punk's wrestling future

Whilst some hope that the former AEW World Champion will reconcile his issues with the company and return to the ring, there are those who do not want the 44-year-old back in the company.

Speaking on his Storytime podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) explained why he feels All Elite Wrestling does not need Punk back in their ring.

“I don’t know if we will see CM Punk back in AEW. If we don’t, to me it’s no great loss. I think he hurts right now at this point more than he helps, but yet the people, they’re still watching, not in great numbers, they’re still under a million viewers a week which is not bad, but it’s not what it should be.” [4:43-5:06] H/T [Sportskeeda]

After his return to the wrestling business in 2021, Punk arguably delivered the greatest storyline of his career as he and MJF put out one of the most personal and emotional feuds of all time.

Will CM Punk return to AEW? or will we potentially see him back in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes