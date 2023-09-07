Former WWE champions spotted in India ahead of Superstar Spectacle show [PHOTO]

The 2023 Superstar Spectacle show in India is only a day away, and WWE Superstars have started to make their way into the country.

Sony Sports Network and the Stamford-based promotion shared pictures on their social media of former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, arriving in the Indian state of Hyderabad.

The live event in India will be at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, on September 8. With John Cena's appearance being announced for Superstar Spectacle as well, wrestling fans left no stone unturned to make the event a sold-out show.

Surprisingly, KO and Sami were spotted in their in-ring gear on a set seemingly for a promotional project with Sony Sports Network. The former tag team champions also shared the set with Indian actor, Karthi.

Check out the photos below:

Expand Tweet

A major star will be absent for the WWE Superstar Spectacle show

The former RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, announced on her social media that she would be missing India's WWE wrestling live event.

The Man was earlier scheduled to appear in Hyderabad Superstar Spectacle. She was not set for a match as talent was subject to change, but Lynch's appearance was confirmed.

Although fans were excited to see her visit the subcontinent, Becky won't be coming to India. She revealed on Twitter that she wasn't allowed to board her flight to Hyderabad because there was a tiny tear on her passport.

"I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight," Lynch wrote.

Check out The Man's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Lynch's husband and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is set for a tag team bout. He will team up with John Cena to take on Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

How excited are you to see WWE's Superstars at Superstar Spectacle? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.