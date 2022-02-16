Former WWE commentator hails Edge for the best storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich has praised Edge's storyline as the best in the company.

The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE in 2020 after nearly a decade. Edge was forced to seek a retirement from in-ring action in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, but he defied all odds to step back inside the squared circle.

Since then, the 11-time champion has feuded with the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz, in addition to winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Fought for 9 years to get it back. It’s been 2 years since I came out at #21 Got a lot accomplished in that time. But WAY more to do. Let’s finish this ride. #RoyalRumble Fought for 9 years to get it back. It’s been 2 years since I came out at #21 Got a lot accomplished in that time. But WAY more to do. Let’s finish this ride. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/XUxH0rZqbJ

Savinovich praised Edge for his epic return and the matches he had delivered over the last couple of years, especially when there was no crowd. He feels that the latter didn't need to do all of that, but he still went above and beyond to account for an impressive run since his iconic return.

Speaking to Sportskeeeda Wrestling, Savinovich said:

"Wow, I gotta go with Edge here. I think it's just the fact that he could have sat at home, beautiful wife, beautiful family, beautiful home, and he chose to go back, and he had to do it in those rough times when there was no crowd. He gave those matches like the one against Randy Orton, so I think the storyline would be for him. It's not just the storyline but also what he brings to the game; you gotta give it to the storyline of Edge." (8:51 – 9:35)

You can watch the full video below:

Edge in a dream match against former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38

Latest backstage reports have hinted towards a potential dream match being discussed for WrestleMania 38 that will see Edge lock horns with AJ Styles. It was reportedly one of the ideas pitched backstage for WWE's Show of Shows.

The Phenomenal One himself stated that he would like to face Edge. Styles believes he had the same feeling when he faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania and wished to do something similar with the fellow RAW Superstar. However, he also admitted that ultimately he would do what is required of him.

For now, Styles is focusing on his upcoming Elimination Chamber match, where he will join Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory in a bid to dethrone WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

WWE fans are excited at the prospect of finally seeing AJ Styles and Edge share the ring on Grandest Stage of them All, and they might be involved in one of the biggest feuds on "Road to WrestleMania" this year.

