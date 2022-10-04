Former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox gets engaged

Musician Michael Fitzgerald (aka Fitz) recently announced that he and former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox got engaged yesterday.

Fox has previously dated fellow WWE colleague Wade Barrett. However, the couple split in 2012 after spending about two years together. Over the past few years, the 36-year-old has been in a relationship with musician Michael Fitzgerald of the Darkhorse Saloon band.

In an Instagram post, Fitzgerald shared a few photos of his proposal to Fox, revealing that they got engaged yesterday.

"Yesterday was a perfect day ❤️❤️She said Yes!!! ❤️❤️," Fox's new fiancé captioned the photos.

A few other WWE women have recently announced their engagement. Check out five current WWE female superstars who are engaged here.

Alicia Fox has made a few WWE appearances since her retirement

After spending nearly 13 years in WWE, during which she won the Divas Championship, Alicia Fox left the Stamford-based company and retired from in-ring competition in 2019. However, she has since made a few sporadic WWE appearances.

The former Divas Champion participated in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Although she failed to win the bout, she captured the 24/7 Title and lost it a few seconds later during the match.

Earlier this year, Fox returned to the Stamford-based company to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 21 and lasted for nearly six and a half minutes before getting eliminated by Nikki Bella.

The former star of Total Divas holds a few records in WWE history, including being the first-ever African-American Divas Champion and becoming the first woman to win a championship in the Royal Rumble match.

Former WWE Superstars & current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) recently recalled the time she got into a bar fight alongside Alicia Fox in an interview with Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast. Check out her comments here.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far