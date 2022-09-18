5 Current WWE women who are engaged

Several WWE Superstars have tied the knot over the past few months. Last April, Alexa Bliss married her longtime boyfriend, musician Ryan Cabrera. Charlotte Flair also tied the knot with former WWE Superstar & current AEW star Andrade El Idolo last May.

Meanwhile, a few other current female WWE Superstars are now engaged. While a women's champion recently said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend's proposal, another superstar is preparing to get married later this month.

Here are five current WWE women who are engaged.

#5. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

After her boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, tragically passed away in 2017, Dana Brooke had a few unsuccessful relationships before she started dating boxer Ulysses Diaz in December 2019.

Nearly a year and a half later, Brooke announced her engagement to Diaz in an Instagram post in July 2021.

"My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER… There is no LOVE that feels like yours… I would say YESSSS over & over again!! I love you today, tomorrow & forever!! I AM ENGAGED," the 24/7 Champion wrote.

Despite being engaged for more than a year, Brooke and her fiancé are yet to announce a date for their wedding. The 33-year-old is currently an active competitor on Monday Night RAW. She now holds the 24/7 Championship in her eighth reign.

#4. McKenzie Mitchell

McKenzie Mitchell is engaged to Vic Joseph

While working together in WWE, NXT Backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell and NXT color commentator Vic Joseph developed feelings for each other and started dating.

After dating for a few years, the couple announced their engagement in November 2021. Celebrating her engagement, Mitchell posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her fiancé, stating that her life is fun with him.

"Life is fun with you… let's do it forever ❤️💍," she wrote.

Mitchell and Joseph will seemingly tie the knot later this month, as Joseph recently posted a photo with his fiancée on Instagram, captioning it "wedding month is here." The couple will apparently hold their wedding ceremony in Italy.

#3. Ivy Nile

In 2020, Ivy Nile started a romantic relationship with CrossFit coach Ari Melincoff-Levy. The couple dated for about two years before getting engaged earlier this year.

Last February, the 30-year-old superstar posted a photo of herself with Melincoff-Levy while wearing the ring to announce the news. A few days later, she shared three other pictures of the proposal.

"I choose you, today and everyday 💜💍 @ari_m_levy," she wrote in the caption.

Nile is currently active on NXT 2.0. Last Tuesday, she teamed up with Tatum Paxley to face Toxic Attraction. Nevertheless, Nile and her partner came up short.

#2. Sarah Schreiber

Sarah Schreiber got engaged in January

In 2017, WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber started her romantic relationship with surfer Chad Dunbar. The couple dated for about five years before announcing their engagement earlier this year.

Last January, the 39-year-old broke the news by posting a few photos of herself wearing the ring and kissing Dunbar on her Instagram account.

"My forever buddy, Mr. Chad! ❤️💍 I SAID YES! I love you! My Team!" Schreiber captioned the picture.

The couple is yet to announce their wedding date. In a recent Instagram post, the WWE correspondent stated that being away from her fiancé is hard, seemingly referring to being on the road with WWE.

#1. Undisputed NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is now engaged to former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli

After meeting at the Performance Center, Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli developed a friendship. The former Tough Enough contestant was then engaged to Michael Lubic.

However, Rose's friendship with Sabattelli became a romance after she and Lubic called off their engagement and split. The couple's relationship came to light in 2018 when they attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony together. After dating for about four years, Rose and Sabattelli announced their engagement a few hours ago on their social media accounts.

Rose broke the news by posting a few photos of herself with her fiancé while wearing the ring on Instagram.

"My heart is so full ❤️💍," Rose captioned the pictures.

The former NXT star also posted the same photos on his Instagram account, dubbing his fiancée "the love of his life" in the caption.

"The love of my life said YES. So grateful. #Imblessed," Sabbatelli wrote.

Rose is currently an active competitor on NXT 2.0 and the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion.

